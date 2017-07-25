Black Canary and Green Arrow on DCEU: Warner Bros. Keen on Casting Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?

Is Warner Bros. Pictures looking to add married couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU)? Unconfirmed rumors state that the studio is keen on casting the actors as Black Canary and Green Arrow respectively for future movies in the franchise.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez Warner Bros. reportedly wants Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski for the DCEU.

According to a report, Warner Bros. might develop "Birds of Prey" for the big screen to replace "Gotham City Sirens," which did not receive a green light. "Birds of Prey" will feature the Black Canary as the film's main focus and Blunt is being for the part with Rebecca Ferguson as the second choice.

Nicolas Winding Refn has reportedly been tasked to develop the screenplay for "Birds of Prey," where Black Canary will be up against the main villain, Black Mask. The villain will also capture Oliver Queen, Green Arrow's alter ego in the DC Comics, and the studio allegedly wants Blunt's husband Krasinski to play him.

Krasinski's casting as Green Arrow also hinges on another contingent. Just in case filming for another DCEU flick, "The Batman" with Ben Affleck, does not go as planned, Warner Bros. will supposedly have "Green Arrow" to fall back on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the future of "The Batman" could be in trouble as Warner Bros. is considering replacing Affleck. The actor, however, addressed rumors of his exit as Batman during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Affleck clarified he has no intentions of hanging his cape after playing Batman in two films so far.

"Let me be very clear: I am the luckiest guy in the world," he said. "Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I'm so thrilled to do it."

Meanwhile, before Blunt agrees to become a part of a superhero franchise movie, she will be playing Mary Poppins in the Disney sequel "Mary Poppins Returns." Krasinski, on the other hand, will be featured in the title role of the upcoming "Jack Ryan" TV series at Amazon.