'Black Clover' Air Date, Spoilers: Animated Adaptation of Popular Fantasy Manga Series to Premiere in October

Black Clover

Asta and Yuno are hitting the Japanese anime scene this fall with Studio Pierrot's animated adaptation of the popular manga series, "Black Clover." Can their friendship survive the competition towards becoming Clover Kingdom's next Magic Emperor?

In a world inhabited by magic users, two orphan boys grew up together aiming for the same goal, but they are gifted with starkly different magical abilities. While Yuno turned out to be a genius at wielding and controlling his immense magic, Asta ended up with no magic at all.

To compensate for what he lacks, Asta concentrated on training his physical strength. However, when Yuno's life is threatened, Asta accidentally discovers the kind of power he truly possesses. He may not be as magically adept as his foster brother, Yuno, but his rare form of Anti-Magic has the ability to repel his opponents most elaborate spells.

Yuno's ability garnered him the exceptional four-leaf clover Grimoire, but Asta's mysterious magic is deemed worthy of the titular black clover, or the five-leaf clover Grimoire.

The Magic Emperor is the Clover Kingdom's strongest Magic Knight. Yuno and Asta may be aiming for that same goal, but they have also agreed to keep their rivalry friendly as they journey through lands beyond the kingdom to gain more knowledge and skills. But can their friendship survive the most intense challenges that are coming their way?

"Black Clover" is based on an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Yuuki Tabata for Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump magazine. It debuted in 2015 and currently has 12 collected volumes. The manga series is also being published in the United States by Viz Media in their Weekly Shonen Jump digital anthology magazine.

The upcoming anime series by Studio Pierrot is being produced by the same team who previously brought the popular sagas, "Bleach," "Naruto," "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," and "Twin Star Exorcists" to the anime scene. Tatsuya Yoshihara will be directing, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be providing the scripts. Character designs are done by Itsuko Takeda, and music composition is done by Minako Seki.

"Black Clover" premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes will also be available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.