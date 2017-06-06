Black Eyed Peas News and Updates: Fergie Still Part of the Group

Loved by many, many were shocked to hear about Fergie's departure from the Black Eyed Peas. However, fans would be relieved to know that this is not the real story.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Recording artist Will.i.am performs at Bercy stadium in Paris, December 16, 2013.

A report by NBC New York stated that Black Eyed Peas' front man will.i.am confirmed that Fergie had left the group and that she had been planning to detach herself for quite some time now. Fans thought that will.i.am's statement about Fergie's current activities meant that he was saying farewell to his groupmate. Fans didn't take the new lightly. Some protested and said that Fergie was irreplaceable. That's why, when a source came forward to clear up the shock and confusion, the relief was almost palpable in social media.

According to Billboard, a spokesperson told them that news about Fergie's split from the Black Eyed Peas was not accurate.

"Fergie is still in the Black Eyed Peas and has an enormous amount of love for her brothers," said the spokesperson. "However, she's currently focusing on her solo record in partnership with BMG and she's incredibly excited for her fans to hear her new music."

will.i.am himself came forward to rectify the situation.

"She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music," said the singer, as reported by Celebuzz. "We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new [graphic novel] project."

Known for many iconic songs like "Where is the Love?" that took over the music world by storm, Black Eyed Peas is a group that has garnered fans internationally since their first album "Elephunk" was released back in 2003. Originally founded in 1995, the popular group has been through a lot of things that they now chalk up to experience.