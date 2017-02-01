Black History Month: 5 Interesting Facts About the Annual Cultural Celebration
Every February, the United States observes Black History Month which focuses on the monumental contributions African-Americans have made to shape and advance the nation to form a more perfect union.
Also known as Black Heritage Month, the national observance has been in existence for nearly 100 years, and is centered on educating youth about the historical figures of African descent who've transformed their world.
Here's a list of five facts about Black History Month, ranging from its founding to how one African-American filmmaker is campaigning to end the historical event.