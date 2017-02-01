Black History Month: 5 Interesting Facts About the Annual Cultural Celebration

Share

By Michael Gryboski , Christian Post Reporter
1 / 6
Reuters/John LewisPresident Obama, at left in white shirt, joins in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 2015. Marching with him are, from left, Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson, daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle and Rep.

Every February, the United States observes Black History Month which focuses on the monumental contributions African-Americans have made to shape and advance the nation to form a more perfect union.  

Also known as Black Heritage Month, the national observance has been in existence for nearly 100 years, and is centered on educating youth about the historical figures of African descent who've transformed their world. 

Here's a list of five facts about Black History Month, ranging from its founding to how one African-American filmmaker is campaigning to end the historical event. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Share

Most Popular
  • Pastor Caught in Bed With Parishioner's Wife Won't Resign Because God Has Already Forgiven Him
  • Is Donald Trump 'the Last Trump' Before Jesus Christ's Return?
  • Trump vs. Obama Refugee Ban: 9 Things You Need to Know
  • President Trump Reacts to Gift of Joshua 1:9 Dog Tags Worn by 4 Million Americans
  • 9 Things That Stood Out at the 2017 March for Life
other headlines