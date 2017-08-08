'Black-ish' Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers: First Episode Pays Tribute to Juneteenth Celebration

Season 4 of "Black-ish" will begin by paying tribute to the day slavery was abolished in America.

Facebook/blackishABC The premiere of "Black-ish" season 4 will pay tribute to Juneteenth.

During a sneak peek of their set during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, series creator Kenya Barris shared that the premiere episode of the new season will pay homage to the musical "Hamilton," focusing specifically on the Juneteenth celebration.

"Juneteenth... if that was the last day when slavery was officially abolished [in the U.S.], isn't that really Independence Day? How can we have an independence before everyone is independent and everyone's free," Barris explained, as cited by Deadline.

In episode 1 of "Black-ish" season 4, Andre (Anthony Anderson) and his family will watch the twins, Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin), participate in a play that celebrates Columbus Day, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In an interview with the publication, Barris revealed that he got the idea for this episode from a conversation he had with his teenage son about the inconsistencies in Christopher Columbus' history.

After discovering the lies in Columbus' accounts, Barris started comparing it to Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the abolition of slavery.

"All these things we had been told in a false way. Why is it that we have a holiday for this guy? I started thinking about Juneteenth... There's never been one person prosecuted for slavery in the history of the country... So morally, we understand that slavery was wrong as a country, but there was no criminality put to it," the showrunner explained.

"Black-ish" follows the lives of a wealthy black family living in the suburbs: Andre, his wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their four kids. Andre and Rainbow realize that the world they live in now is very different from their past, and they start questioning themselves if they are no longer in touch with their roots.

"Black-ish" season 4 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.