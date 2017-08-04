'Black-ish' Spin-Off News: Freeform Announces Show's New Title, Three More Actors Join Cast

The spin-off series for "Black-ish" is now officially called "Grown-ish."

Earlier this year, it was announced that ABC's hit comedy "Black-ish" was getting spin-off centered on the Johnson family's eldest daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi). The show is now titled "Grown-ish," Shahidi confirmed on her Instagram account on Thursday.

"'Grown-ish' reflects what we'll be dealing with in the show — that in between place where you're not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time," creator Kenya Barris said in a press release. "Where 'Black-ish' examines what it means to be black, 'Grown-ish' is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown."

The program will see Zoey as she goes to college and learns that things are very different after she leaves home. Aside from attending her classes at Southern California University, Zoey will also be dealing with real adult issues for the first time.

Three more cast members have joined the single-camera comedy, including "The Good Place" actress Emily Arlook, "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Parnell and "American Crime" actor Trevor Jackson. Arlook has been tapped to play a freshman know-it-all named Miriam. She is also a student at Southern California University and is known for her no-holds-barred personality.

Parnell will play the college dean, but how he will influence Shahidi's character remains unclear. Meanwhile, Jackson will portray a socially-awkward sophomore at the same school.

Parnell and Jackson were first introduced in the planted spin-off pilot in May, while Arlook will take over the role originally portrayed by Mallory Sparks.

In real life, Shahidi has similarities to her teenage character. The actress previously shared that she is attending Harvard University next year.

Production for the first season of "Grown-ish" will begin next month. The series is set to premiere in early 2018 on Freeform and the Freeform App.