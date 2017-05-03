'Black Lightning' Release Date News: Series to Debut in 2018

The CW's newest superhero series "Black Lightning" is set for a mid-season debut in 2018, according to reports.

Fans who are eager to see the latest addition to Greg Berlanti's universe will have to wait a little longer, as the series has reportedly been picked up from a pilot order and will be premiering no sooner than next year. ComicBook reports that "Black Lightning" is Berlanti's seventh comic book adaption after "Arrow," "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl," "Riverdale" and "iZombie." All of the shows are currently airing on the CW.

In February, it was announced that the series, which was originally developed for Fox, would be moving to the CW for its pilot pickup. "Black Lightning" will follow the adventures of the DC character, Jefferson Pierce. Already retired from his vigilante days, Pierce will be forced to wear his suit and become the Black Lightning again in order to save his wayward daughter. Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden created the original comic character. Berlanti will be one of the executive producers, together with Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil.

During the Television Critics Association press tour last summer, CW chief Mark Pedowitz said (via Variety) that they have no plans to introduce another superhero show. The network's priority, he said, was its Big Four. "Supergirl" joined "Arrow," "The Flash," and DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" after airing its first season on CBS. The chief hinted, though, that the schedule might still change, just in case a new character will be included in the roster.

"At the moment, we were only expecting to have four this season...At this time there's no real discussions about any other superhero characters, but one of the things about the Arrowverse...we get to see all these characters. Now, if someone pops, then you reexamine the situation, but at this time, there are no discussions with anybody else," Pedowitz said.