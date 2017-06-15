'Black Lightning' Release Date, Plot News: New DC Superhero to Have Midseason Premiere on The CW

"Black Lightning" is the newest DC Comics superhero that will be gracing the television screen this year. The character is known to a lot of comic book fans, but outside of that fandom, most people don't really know much about him. Given this, will the show become a hit with the masses?

DC Entertainment A photo of DC Comics' Black Lightning.

The CW will be bringing "Black Lightning" to the small screen this year. The upcoming superhero series will follow the story of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). The character is a metahuman who is raising his two daughters and at the same time, keeping the city safe for everyone. He was a former Olympic decathlete trained by Batman himself and is always ready to take on the bad guys.

"Black Lightning" stays true to his name as the hero has the ability to produce lightning. This is all thanks to a metahuman gene that allows him to make electromagnetic distortions. In the comic books, Pierce uses this ability to make electrical attacks and manipulate electricity over his body as a defensive armor. Aside from this, being able to manipulate electricity also allows him to create force fields and levitate anytime.

Unlike other heroes, Pierce prefers to be alone. This is because the character wants his powers to remain a secret from the rest of the world.

"Black Lightning" is said to be aired later this year as part of The CW's midseason lineup. According to reports, the new TV series will follow after the end of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." However, there is still no news about the exact date and time when the network's newest superhero will have his official introduction.

For now, people who are interested in getting a little taste of the show will have to make do with the first-look trailer that was released by The CW.