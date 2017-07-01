'Black Lightning' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Electricity-Wielding Superhero Joins The CW's DC-Based Titles in 2017–18 Midseason

A new and electrifying DC-based superhero is coming to The CW's 2017–18 midseason lineup, and although lesser known compared to his predecessors, he is not one to be trifled with.

Facebook/CWBlackLightningPromotional image for The CW’s upcoming DC-based superhero series, “Black Lightning,” featuring Cress Williams in the titular role.

"Black Lightning" stars Cress Williams in the titular role of Jefferson Pierce, who is described by the official press release as "a man wrestling with a secret." He is, after all, gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity and has used this very ability to keep his hometown streets safe as a masked vigilante in the past.

But after realizing the toll his nightly tryst is putting on himself as well as to his family, he decides to leave his superhero days behind to focus on being a doting father to his two lovely daughters, while juggling his daddy duties with the demands of his job as principal of a charter high school that serves as a safe haven for young people in his community in New Orleans.

While he did manage to make it up to his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain), who both went on to grow up into strong young women, Jefferson ultimately fails to maintain his relationship with his wife, Lynn (Christine Adams).

About a decade later, the rapid rise in crime and corruption in his community that has always been riddled with gang violence, forces Jefferson back into his Black Lightning suit to protect his town and the people he loves from the menacing local gang known as The One Hundred.

Developed for television by Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, "Black Lightning" is based on the character created for DC Comics by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. Mara and Akil will both serve as executive producers along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, both of whom also helm The CW's other DC-based superhero titles "Arrow" and "The Flash."

"Black Lightning" is set to premiere in The CW's 2017–18 midseason lineup. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below.