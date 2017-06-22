'Black Mesa' News and Updates: Xen World Delayed Until December

Crowbar Collective has always been good at making sure that the gaming community is satisfied with its franchise so far. That's why, when the "Half-Life" remake was announced almost two years ago, fans were excited. Unfortunately, the developers have announced that it is going to have to be delayed one final time before the release.

Steam official website"Black Mesa" delayed yet again

"Black Mesa" is the "Half-Life" remake that Crowbar Collective fans have been waiting for. It features the alien world of Xen, which has been shown to be extremely graphic and downright beautiful. The screenshots that have been released so far have had fans keeping up the hype despite the long wait. Thus, to ensure that they get the most out of "Black Mesa," the developers have announced that the summer release will have to be delayed to December.

"We know that this is not what anyone would want to hear, but after taking a long and hard look at what we want to achieve, we have decided that this is for the best. We do not want to compromise on Xen's quality in any way. That said, we consider December to be a do-or-die deadline," the developers said in a Steam forum post.

Already anticipating the disappointment and frustration from loyal fans, they tried to appease them by including tidbits of information about the "Half-Life" remake. They posted a comparison between where they are in developing the details of the Xen world and what they hope to achieve. And it does look like they have much to fill and achieve.

The developers also included the Interloper Map and a preview of the new and dynamic light system that they have so far achieved. Color correction and weapon holds have also been redesigned and improved, and fans are raving about Crowbar Collective's dedication in the graphics aspect of the "Black Mesa."

"Black Mesa" was first released in 2012. All parts except the Xen world has been playable. Considering the two-year development, fans are sincerely hoping that the Xen world will be available in time for an early Christmas present.