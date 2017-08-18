'Black Mirror' Game Release Date News: THQ Nordic to Launch Gothic Horror Adventure on Nov. 28

"Black Mirror" by THQ Nordiq, not to be confused with a TV series of the same name, will be a reboot of a classic horror adventure series previously made by Future Games. The gothic horror will be launching for consoles and PC late this year on Nov. 28.

THQ Nordic A promo image for "Black Mirror," THQ Nordiq's reboot of their gothic horror classic.

The all-new story of this year's remake of "Black Mirror" will follow the events surrounding David Gordon, who will be returning to their ancestral home in Scotland in the year 1926. Gordon's father has just committed suicide, and now, he must find the truth about the seeming curse that has driven others before him insane.

Under constant torment from waking dreams and nightmares, the main character must find out the cause behind all these before he falls to the same fate that undid his father before him — a steady descent to madness, and finally, death.

At this point, he uncovers the titular Black Mirror Castle and the payment it demands from him, as well as the other Gordons before him, as the official game site summarizes.

This remake brings the acclaimed horror stories to modern visual standards for the PC and consoles, as players follow the story of the ill-fated Gordon's once more. Gamers strive to learn the truth behind the Black Mirror curse as hinted at by fleeting visions and ghostly beings that tell the tale of the clan, highlighted by quality voice acting.

For the PC, "Black Mirror" will need a 64-bit version of Windows 7, at the very least, to run. Minimum specs include 8 GB of memory and at least a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon 7870, with at least 2 GB of video memory, to run this game via DirectX 11. Recommended video cards include the GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290, both of which comes with 4 GB of video memory.

The video below shows a brief trailer announcing the reboot of "Black Mirror," coming to the PC, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Nov. 28 this year.