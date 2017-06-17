'Black Mirror' News, Spin-Off Books: 1st of 3 Volumes to Launch in 2018; Series Will Be in 'High-Tech Paper Format'

The "Black Mirror" series will be adapted into book format, and the first of three volumes will be launched in 2018. These spin-offs will be distributed in "high-tech paper format," which will bring a new kind of reading experience.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix"Black Mirror" will be getting spin-off books.

Penguin Random House recently announced that they will be launching a three-volume book series inspired by Charlie Booker's "Black Mirror" TV series, Entertainment Weekly reported. The first of the three volumes will be launched in February next year.

The book series will contain a collection of original stories written by popular writers. The number of stories in the collection and authors that will be involved have yet to be determined.

"From the creator of 'Black Mirror' comes the first book in an anthology series featuring original stories from leading fiction writers, all set in the world of the cult series," the description reads on Penguin Random House's site.

"This collection will challenge you to see the world in a different—and more disturbing—light," said the publishing house.

The series creator will be overseeing and editing each of the stories to be published in the upcoming "Black Mirror" book series.

"All-new stories from different authors, yeah?" Booker tweeted.

The first volume of the "Black Mirror" book series can already be pre-ordered on Amazon. The second volume is anticipated to be launched later in 2018, while the third one will be released in 2019.

Meanwhile, the "Black Mirror" book series will be published in a "high-tech paper format."

Booker explained, "Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of 'ink code' printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we'll see."

Season 4 of "Black Mirror" is expected to premiere this year on Netflix. Meanwhile, the first spin-off book to be published by Penguin Random House will be launched on Feb. 22, 2018.