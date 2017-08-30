'Black Mirror' Season 4 Cast, Plot News: Netflix Releases First Trailer, Cast Lineup

Facebook/Black Mirror/Netflix A promo image for "Black Mirror," featured as the profile photo for the Netflix show's official Facebook page.

Netflix has recently revealed the latest trailer for the upcoming fourth season of their original series "Black Mirror." They have also announced the cast lineup for the show's forthcoming six episodes.

"Black Mirror" is a distinct kind of TV series since it takes on a format that features a completely new list of cast members in every episode as well as an independent plot. However, every installment is coherent to the show's theme that gives a dark, satirical interpretation of society with emphasis to the effects of modern technologies.

For the fourth season of "Black Mirror," Netflix has revealed information for its upcoming six episodes.

The first episode in "Black Mirror" season 4 is called "Arkangel" and will star Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. It will be helmed by Jodie Foster. It will be followed by the "USS Callister" episode directed by Toby Haynes and will feature actors Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel.

John Hillcoat will direct the third episode titled "Crocodile" with actors Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. Then, in the fourth episode, actors Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden will star in an installment called " Hang the DJ," which is directed by Tim Van Patten.

The upcoming fifth episode is titled "Metalhead" starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer and will be directed by David Slade. Lastly, "Black Mirror" season 4's sixth episode is called "Black Museum" and features actors Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It will be helmed by Colm McCarthy .

Variety noted that "Black Mirror" showrunner Charlie Brooker has co-written all six episodes for season 4.

"Black Mirror" season 4's 50-second trailer, on the other hand, showed very short clips that hint of what is going to take place in every episode.

The "Crocodile" episode will likely be set in a place where the mountains are covered in ice. Meanwhile, a white tablet with a stylus might be wreaking havoc in the "Arkangel" episode.

"USS Callister" appears to pertain to a spaceship roaming around an outer space location filled with gigantic boulders. Inside the ship is a frantic crew with burning hands and a blue-colored creature who also looks like a human.

The main technological feature in "Hang the DJ" is a round, white device that looks like it is being used in a typical human conversation. Meanwhile, "Metalhead's" teaser clips were in monochrome and showed the limbs of a metal robot. Then, it looks like the episode titled "Black Museum" will not be filled with artifacts but with humans in a laboratory with glowing gears attached to their heads.

"Black Mirror" returns later this year on Netflix.