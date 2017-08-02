'Black Mirror' Season 4 News: Last Episode Filmed; Show Creators Consider Making Episode Sequels

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix A promo image for "Black Mirror," featured as the profile photo for the Netflix show's official Facebook page.

"Black Mirror" on Netflix has produced some of the best episodes in an anthology series to date, and the show creators are thinking about expanding on their most popular stories.

The new season of "Black Mirror" has just six episodes, the last of which was being filmed last Wednesday, July 28. Even if the crew wraps up filming for season 4 of the series, the long post-production work means that the new episodes might not be ready by October this year, according to Indiewire.

October also marks a year since the third season of "Black Mirror" premiered, which could mean that the show might miss its annual fall release habit. Even then, the show's creators are not too open about details on the new season.

Charlie Brooker, one of the co-creators of "Black Mirror," did hint to Variety's "Remote Controlled" podcast about the theme of season 4. The overall mood for the new episodes will be one of "unpleasantness," Brooker said.

On the subject of their popular episodes, Brooker avoided the question at first, in his earlier interview with Screen Daily. "I don't have time for reflection [on last season]. It feels like a very recent memory but also a thousand years ago at the same time," the co-creator said.

Revisiting the topic, however, Brooker did eventually reveal that episode sequels are still being considered. "We've had ideas for sequels to stories as well, which is something we haven't entirely explored. I wouldn't be averse to it," he said.

The show's creator also added that while they have ideas for sequels in mind, they also need to think about the practicality of doing them.

As such, fan favorites like "Mr. Pig" or "San Junipero" could potentially have sequels in the future, probably past season 4 of "Black Mirror." In the meantime, fans of the show can revisit these episodes on Netflix, which is currently hosting the first three seasons of the anthology series.