'Black Mirror' Season 4 News: Supposed Episode Titles, Directors of Series' Upcoming Season Leak

While Netflix has yet to announce when it will release "Black Mirror" season 4, reports claim that the episode titles of its upcoming season have already leaked online.

It has been learned that the supposed episode titles for the upcoming season of the Netflix series first surfaced on Reddit, and, based on the list, "Black Mirror" season 4 will offer six episodes, with each episode to be helmed by a different director.

As confirmed earlier, Jodie Foster will be directing one episode. Based on the supposed leak, though, it appears that the award-winning actress will be helming the season 4 premiere episode titled "ArkAngel."

On the other hand, the leak has also revealed that John Hillcoat, director of "Lawless," will direct an episode titled "Crocodile." According to rumors, this "Black Mirror" season 4 episode will be set in Australia.

It has also been learned that Tim Van Patten, who directed the HBO series "Boardwalk," will be helming the episode titled "Hang the DJ."

Toby Haynes of "Sherlock" and "Being Human" will direct the series' "USS Callister," which is said to be "Black Mirror's" space-set episode while David Slade is also lending his directorial expertise to the series via the episode titled "MetalHead."

Finally, the supposed leak of the "Black Mirror" season 4 episodes also revealed that its final episode will be titled "Black Museum." However, unlike the aforementioned episodes, the name of the director who will helm it remains a mystery.

Nonetheless, it has been revealed that the said episode's story was inspired by the unpublished work by magician Penn Jillette. Allegedly, the said episode will be set in a Las Vegas museum and will intertwine three plots.

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to announce the release of "Black Mirror" season 4, but unconfirmed reports claim that it can be expected to arrive in early 2018.