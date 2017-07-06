'Black Mirror' Season 4 Premiere, Spoilers: Series Creator Opens Up About Inspiration for Show

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Series creator Charlie Brooker shared what viewers can expect from the new season of "Black Mirror."

The fourth season of "Black Mirror" is still currently under production, but series creator Charlie Brooker already shared what viewers can expect from the new installment.

"Black Mirror" on Netflix took viewers by storm because of its dark yet accurate representation of reality, which mostly involves the evolution of humanity mixed with the unmanageable advancement of technology.

Some of its most famous episodes are "San Junipero," "Nosedive," "The Waldo Moment," and "The National Anthem," because of their striking resemblance to current events.

While season 4 is still in production, Brooker shared in an interview with Deadline what his inspiration was for the show.

Brooker revealed that he enjoyed watching "idea-based dramas" as a kid, such as "The Twilight Zone" and "Tales of the Unexpected," which he describes as an "often sinister British anthology series from the mind of Roald Dahl."

In addressing how the show predicts reality, Brooker explained that he doesn't really think about how his stories relate to what's currently happening in the world. Instead, his stories are influenced by current events through alternate realities.

"I'm thinking about the 'What if?' scenario, and in doing that, there are things that are clearly influenced by what's going on in the world at the moment," Brooker said.

"I've probably gone more conceptual with the next season, partly because I think the world became so unpredictable," he added.

A fourth episode for "Black Mirror" season 4 was being shot in London last month. However, Brooker said that they did not exactly shoot the episodes in their chronological order.

Meanwhile, a Reddit post revealed the titles and corresponding directors of the season 4 episodes of "Black Mirror."

In no specific order, the following episode titles are "ArkAngel" directed by Jodie Foster, "USS Callister" by Toby Haynes, "Crocodile" by John Hillcoat, "Hang the Dj" by Tim Van Patten, "Metalhead" by David Slade, and "Black Museum" by Colm McCarthy.

Brooker shared with RadioTimes that he doesn't expect the episodes in season 4 to resonate with reality. If it does, he admits that there's something really wrong with the world.

"For this coming season they're quite far out there so I don't envisage that being a problem. Although if that does happen the world is really [expletive]... well, the world is really [expletive]", so we'll see."

"Black Mirror" season 4 is anticipated to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.