'Black Mirror' Season 4 Release Date News: Netflix Unveils Trailer, Episode Details; Telltale Interested in Series-Themed Project

Netflix released a new trailer for "Black Mirror" season 4 that reveals episode titles, along with other details such as casting and directors. Meanwhile, Telltale Games is interested in creating a game about "Black Mirror."

The trailer features glimpses of what followers of "Black Mirror" can expect from the new season, along with the corresponding episode titles.

The first episode featured in the trailer is titled "Crocodile," which stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, and is directed by John Hillcoat, Variety confirmed.

The clip shows Riseborough stopping somewhere at a snowy mountain, and the next picture is Sawar with fear in her eyes.

"Arkangel" comes next, which features Rosemarie Dewitt from "La La Land," Brenna Harding and Owen Teague from "Bloodline." This episode, directed by Jodie Foster, appears to revolve around a sweet little girl and her mother.

The next episode is "Hang the DJ," which stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden, and is directed by Tim Van Patten.

Meanwhile, "USS Callister" appears to be a "Star Trek"-inspired episode directed by Toby Haynes who is known for his work on "Dr. Who" and "Sherlock." The episode features Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel.

The next episode previewed is "Metalhead" which was shown in black and white. The cast includes Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer, while the director is David Slade, who was behind "Hannibal" and is in charge of "American Gods."

The final episode in the trailer is "Black Museum," which stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun, and is directed by Colm McCarthy.

All the episodes were written by series creator Charlie Brooker and executive produced by him with Annabel Jones, Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, the head of creative communications at Telltale Games, Job Stauffer, revealed that he wants to create a game based on "Black Mirror."

Stauffer shared in an interview with PC Gamer that he is a big fan of the show and the series creator. After praising the series, Stauffer called out to Brooker for a collaboration.

"Charlie, if you're out there, we would, I would, love to do something on Black Mirror," Stauffer said.

"Black Mirror" season 4 is expected to premiere later this year on Netflix.