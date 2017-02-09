'Black Mirror' Season 4 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Creator Charlie Brooker Gets Inspiration From News Article?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the highly awaited fourth season of "Black Mirror." The British science fiction anthology series has carved a nice audience for it since its premiere, and that only widened when it was taken to the streaming service. Now, fans are wondering what creator Charlie Brooker has in store for them come season 4.

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Brooker may have gotten inspiration from a certain news article that he tweeted. The article was about a study conducted on patients with advanced amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and how technology helped them communicate, which would have otherwise been impossible given their condition. Brooker seemed intrigued by the idea, even pointing out that it looked as if it came "straight out of 'Black Mirror.'"

Okay so this really *is* like a news story straight out of Black Mirror - right down to the ending. pic.twitter.com/RrFaQ4SH3W — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) February 1, 2017

"Black Mirror" deals with modern subject matter and the problems that arise with the advancement in technology. It is dark, to say the least, and the series is not exactly known for happy endings. However, fans were surprised when its season 3 episode, "San Junipero," seemed to conclude on a positive note. It can be recalled that the episode was about two lesbians, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis, in love.

Many have wondered if a sequel would be offered sometime in the future. However, should there be a sequel, fans should not expect another happy ending, director Owen Harris warned.

"It'd be fun to do a San Junipero sequel. But you have to remember that if there is a sequel, Charlie Brooker will be writing it," Harris told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2016. "He'll go all Black Mirror on it and he might not want to do two happy endings!"

Like the previous installment, season 4 of the dystopian series will consist of six episodes. Jodie Foster has been revealed to be directing one episode, although concrete details have remained tightly under wraps. And while Netflix has not yet revealed a release date, it is widely believed that "Black Mirror" season 4 may arrive in October 2017.