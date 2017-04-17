'Black Mirror' Season 4 Rumors: Even More Seemingly Farfetched Stories Could Be Featured

The show "Black Mirror" has not shied away from featuring bleak and outlandish stories before, and it seems as though it may attempt to push the limits even further when it comes back for Season 4.

Facebook courtesy of Black MirrorSeason 4 of 'Black Mirror' is expected to be made available later this year

Just recently, show creator Charlie Brooker hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming season during an interview with RadioTimes.

In the past, Brooker has managed to offer glimpses into the future through the stories that have been told on the show. He even commented that if some of things featured on the show came to fruition in real life, it would be "a bit worrisome, generally."

Perhaps in an attempt to steer clear of indirectly making eerily accurate predictions, he is aiming to make the next season of "Black Mirror" even more outlandish than previous offerings.

Talking about the new stories that will soon be featured, the show creator shared that "for this coming season they're quite far out there so I don't envisage that being a problem."

He offered a word of caution, however, noting that if the stories featured in Season 4 still end up coming true in real life, then that could turn out to be a bad thing for the world.

Brooker teasing that the fourth season will feature even more bizarre storylines has to be pleasing for fans who want to see just how far the show can go.

Another bit of good news coming from Brooker is that the fourth season may not be the final one for the show, with him sharing, "I'd like to think we can carry on doing them as long as the world lasts." That certainly seems like a hint that he is not thinking about ending things just yet.

An exact release date for Season 4 of "Black Mirror" is not known just yet, but it is expected to be made available later this year.