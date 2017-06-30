'Black Mirror' Season 4 Spoilers, Plot, News: Charlie Brooker Teases More Stranger Stories Ahead; No 'San Junipero' Sequel

"Black Mirror" season 4 is in the middle of filming in London, and creator Charlie Brooker revealed the new season will offer more stranger stories and more varieties than ever. Brooker admitted he might have gotten carried away in writing the new episodes because of the current state of the world.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Charlie Brooker says "Black Mirror" season 4 is more "out there" with the bizarre stories.

Brooker told Deadline that he wrote "Black Mirror" season 4 with a conscious thought of straying further from reality. Without giving too much away from the plot, the show creator revealed he used these stories to appease himself about what's really going on in real life.

"There's quite a lot of stuff that's quite out there," Brooker said. "I think I was so terrified about the state of the world, I thought, I'm going to entertain myself by having some kooky thoughts."

"Black Mirror" season 4 will be pretty special because Jodie Foster signed on to direct an episode about a mother and daughter relationship, which will star Rosemarie Dewitt. Brooker revealed he tried to hide his excitement working with Foster, a Hollywood legend.

"She came over here to do the edit, and that was a weird experience: going into an editing suite with Jodie Foster," Brooker said, as per Telegraph. "It is a bit odd: you just have to forget that it's Jodie Foster."

Viewers especially loved the "San Junipero" episode in season 3 but Brooker nixed rumors that this story will be getting a spinoff or a sequel. He said it would be terrifying to do the same thing all over again because the story was perfectly enough. It captured everything the writer wanted to tell.

Netflix has not yet announced when "Black Mirror" season 4 drops on the streaming platform. Last season, six episodes launched on the site in October and it's possible the fourth season will find its way on Netflix around the same time.

"Black Mirror" originally aired on British television in the first two seasons, which ended in 2013. It was a critically acclaimed show that Netflix decided to revive and bring it to its fold.