'Black Mirror' Sequel Possible? Creator Charlie Brooker Open to Revisiting Old Episodes

The anthology format of "Black Mirror" gives each episode a standalone story with a definitive ending. This doesn't mean, however, that there are no more chances of revisiting the episodes that have aired on the show as a follow-up.

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker is open to doing sequels.

Talk about a potential "Black Mirror" sequel was raised when the show aired its third season on Netflix in 2016. Creator Charlie Brooker revealed in a Variety podcast that he is not against doing a sequel to past episodes and he has been actually considering this.

"There's a couple of ideas already in mind," Brooker said, adding he has discussed this with co-producer Annabel Jones."We're sort of thinking about practically how we could do that and when the right time to do that would be."

Brooker implied that this sequel might not be part of the fourth season that's coming to Netflix since production for this installment is almost done. But as always, Brooker remained tight-lipped about what viewers can expect from "Black Mirror" season 4.

"The less we say the more we reserve the right to completely re-edit and change everything," Brooker said in an interview with Screen Daily. He also said that season 4 will have the same elements as the previous seasons, but also a few style and tones that haven't been seen from the series.

Meanwhile, "Black Mirror" season 4 has a high-profile Hollywood star as one of the directors. Jodie Foster agreed to direct one episode which featured actress Rosemarie Dewitt.

Brooker expressed that he felt weird working with Foster who edited her episode with him.

"You just have to forget that it's Jodie Foster," Brooker told The Telegraph. "But I think I did a good job. I hope I just didn't seem rude, or unimpressed or something."

Post-production for "Black Mirror" season 4 will take place in the fall, which the creator said will be a longer process. Viewers then should expect the new season to begin streaming on Netflix in early 2018.