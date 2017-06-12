'Black Panther' Drops First Trailer Featuring the Mysterious Kingdom of Wakanda

"Black Panther" has just released its first trailer and it features a setting that has never been explored before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the mysterious kingdom of Wakanda. The "Black Panther" film was first announced back in 2014 and it will be the last film to be released before the penultimate film, "Avengers: Infinity War," wherein all the Marvel films since 2008 will converge.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie"Black Panther" will be the last film before the penultimate "Avengers: Infinity War."

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the "Black Panther" film is important because it will be setting the stage for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War." Chadwick Boseman, who plays King T'Challa a.k.a the Black Panther, has already made his debut appearance in "Captain America: Civil War," which also saw the death of the king of Wakanda and T'Challa's father. Now the new film will explore the newly crowned King T'Challa and the challenges he will face as the new king of Wakanda.

The trailer pretty much reveals that King T'Challa's claim to the throne will be challenged by a character played by Michael B. Jordan, Erik Killmonger. According to GamesRadar, the film also features an ensemble cast. Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne in the "Walking Dead" series, will portray Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje tasked to safeguard the King of Wakanda. Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave," "Star Wars") will play the role of Nakia, one of the Dora Milaje.

Forest Whitaker was also cast as Zuri, a respected Elder in Wakanda, while Martin Freeman will reprise his role as Everett Ross, who was first seen in "Civil War." It is also speculated that the Winter Soldier might make an appearance in the film. During a post-credits scene in "Civil War," a one-armed Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, was placed in a cryogenic chamber in Wakanda so it is highly possible that Marvel is planning to include the character in the new "Black Panther" film.

"Black Panther" will arrive in U.S. cinemas on Feb. 16, 2018.