'Black Panther' Filming Locations, News: Marvel to Utilize South Korean City for Car Chase Sequence

Production for the movie "Black Panther" is already underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The Marvel superhero film is currently based in Pinewood Atlanta Studios, but that does not mean that other locations will not be used for filming. In fact, it has been revealed that a scene will be filmed in South Korea.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie'Black Panther' is set to bow in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

According to Variety, "Black Panther" is set to film a significant chase sequence in Busan, South Korea. The famous landmarks that will be featured in the film include Gwangalli beach, Gwangan Bridge and the Jagalchi fish market.

This is not the first time Marvel has chosen a South Korean city as a filming location. In 2015, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" filmed some parts of the movie in the country's capital, Seoul.

According to Mr. Romance Film, the local production service company, filming in Busan will require the participation of over 700 people and include around 150 cars. The scene will involve a car chase between the film's hero and the villain. The working title "Motherland" will be used for its South Korean shoot.

"It will also involve helicopter(s) and guns (firing blanks) and may cause noise as well as traffic restrictions," Mr. Romance Film stated.

Darrin Prescott, the second unit director of "Black Panther," was apparently given an invitation to consider Busan as a possible location for filming. According to a Busan Film Commission statement, the pitch was made in November.

Judging by the amount of manpower and vehicles the shoot entails, it definitely looks like the car chase scene will be a big one. It remains unknown why a chase scene would even transpire in the first place, but more details are expected to be uncovered as filming continues.

It has been reported that Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman will reprise their respective roles as Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross from previous Marvel films. Chadwick Boseman will return as T'Challa/Black Panther to headline the film's ensemble cast.

"Black Panther" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.