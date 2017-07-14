'Black Panther' Movie Spoilers: Chadwick Boseman Reveals Black Panther's Mindset in the Film

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie A promotional image for Marvel's "Black Panther" movie.

The premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther" is still several months away, and the first trailer hasn't been released yet, but fans are already hyped up for the film.

Chadwick Boseman, who plays the T'Challa, who is also known as superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently gave a few details about what his character will be going through in the highly anticipated titular film.

"It's shortly after 'Civil War' has ended so he's still in mourning," Boseman explained to Entertainment Weekly. "There's a guilt in terms of taking the throne. There's a feeling that he wishes that his father would have been alive to see it, if he would have given up the throne for being too old. That's the ideal way. His mindset is one of guilt and unsureness because he doesn't have his father there," he added.

The actor also discussed the major challenges that his character will be facing in the movie. According to Boseman, it has to do with making the "first decisions" as a leader, adding that "Black Panther" is going to some sort of political drama as well.

As for T'Challa's major rival, which is Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, Boseman cannot say whether or not this character will try to take his throne in the movie.

New still images from the film have also been released online, and these showed Black Panther himself in and out of his suit, Wakanda's all-female Special Forces called the Dora Milaje, Forest Whitaker's spiritual character, and more.

There are also talks that Lupita Nyong'o's character, Nakia, will be T'Challa's love interest in the film, as opposed to the comics, in which she was more of the protagonist's stalker. Romance, however, may not play a big part in the film as it will likely focus on Black Panther's leadership.

According to Comic Book Movie, the much-awaited first trailer for the Ryan Coogler directed Marvel movie will most likely be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2017, which will take place from July 20 to 23.

"Black Panther" is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.