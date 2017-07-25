'Black Panther' News: Exclusive Clip and Movie Trailer Bring SDCC to Its Feet

Facebook/BlackPanther Marvel's "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to impress as seen in the recent San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Considering the impressive lineup of films it has for this year until 2019, Marvel Studios has the rare opportunity of grabbing the attention of most of the comic community. And to get the ball rolling, it made great use of the SDCC to advertise the highly anticipated "Black Panther." Reports indicate that it was so good that the cast and the audience could not handle it.

The SDCC saw through the "Black Panther" panel, which was consisted of the following cast members: Chadwick Boseman who plays as the title's hero, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Andy Serkis as Klaw, Forest Whitaker as Zuri, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Winston Duke as M'Baku. The ever-growing list of cast members was accompanied by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, who treated the entire Hall H to an exclusive clip and a movie trailer.

According to Essence, the movie clip features the Black Panther, Okoye, and Nakia entering a casino in Korea, where they find the enemy Klaw sporting a new prosthetic arm and CIA's Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). The following events reveal that Okoye will be discovered, which will set off a chain of events including the reveal that Klaw's arm is a sonic weapon made of Vibranium.

Although all that the clip revealed was well and good, there was something about the subsequent movie trailer for "Black Panther" that got everyone to their feet. Reports reveal that it was also the first time the cast was seeing and witnessing T'Challa's Black Panther, and Erik going at it in a cinematographically excellent scene had everyone giving it a standing ovation.

"Black Panther" is set to hit cinemas in 2018.