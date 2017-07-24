'Black Panther' News, Release Date: SDCC Poster Unveils Cool Feature of Superhero's New Suit; Footage, Trailer Also Shown

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie 'Black Panther' premieres in February 2018.

Following his debut in "Captain America: Civil War," Black Panther is now bracing up for his standalone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new "Black Panther" poster for the San Diego Comic Con was unveiled, and it revealed the superhero's new suit. Several of the movie's cast members also graced the event, where they showed fans some footage and a new trailer.

Although the D23 Expo did not focus much on "Black Panther," the recently concluded San Diego Comic Con turned itself into a venue for a more extensive promotion of the film. An official poster for the movie was revealed at the convention, and it showed its major characters. However, not even the faces of Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Danai Gurira's Okoye, Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger or Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther could match the hype created by the superhero's spectacular vibranium suit.

Technically, vibranium is a type of metal that has the unparalleled ability to suck up and redeploy kinetic energy. In the movie, this characteristic of the metal is very much connected to Black Panther's suit's coolest feature.

Inspired by the superhero's outfit in the "Black Panther" comic books, Boseman's suit in the poster featured glowing stripes that serve some practical use. The current iteration of the comics reveals that the accent stripes emit light not just to make the costume look cool but because it had a lot to do with how Black Panther uses this power.

When an enemy makes an attack against the superhero, the latter's suit attracts the kinetic energy given off by the foe and stores it there until the stripes finally glow. When the stripes begin to emit light, Black Panther can finally use the absorbed energy to counter the enemy's attack.

Meanwhile, the "Black Panther" panel at the SDCC had the movie's director and several of its cast members in attendance. Present in the panel were director Ryan Coogler and actors Boseman, Nyong'o, Gurira and Jordan, as well as Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. They also showed off some footage and a movie trailer to further excite fans.

"Black Panther" is set to premiere in U.S. movie theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.