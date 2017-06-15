'Black Panther' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Trailer Introduces New Characters

Marvel Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for "Black Panther," which is slated to hit theaters in 2018. The trailer, which is among YouTube's trending videos, introduces the new characters that will appear in the superhero film.

Facebook/BlackPanthermovieThe first teaser trailer for "Black Panther" reveals new and existing characters to appear in the film.

The trailer opens with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), the arms dealer of Vibranium from "Avengers: Age of Ultron," being interrogated by Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), head of the Joint Counterterrorism Center, as reported by Screenrant. Ulysses tells him about the hidden city of Wakanda and its secrets, which is expected to bring Ross to discover T'Challa and his land.

The big bad of "Black Panther" is also revealed to be Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), an exile of Wakanda who aims to take over T'Challa's reign in the city.

Even though T'Challa is highly skilled and a hero of his own as the new king of the city of Wakanda, he will be protected by a legion of protectors known as the Dora Milaje. Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and Ayo (Florence Kasumba), are the three core members of the Dora Milaje that will protect the royal family and defend the city of Wakanda.

T'Challa's family is also shown in the trailer and appears to be helping the new king in defending Wakanda from terror. Letitia Wright will portray T'Challa's sister, Shuri, while Angela Bassett plays his mother, Ramonda.

Shuri is a gifted warrior and is next in line to take the throne of Wakanda. She is also known for mastering the technology of Wakanda, which makes her a challenging opponent.

Meanwhile, Ramonda, sporting white dreadlocks, serves as a trusted advisor to the new king of Wakanda, T'Challa.

"Black Panther" is slated to premiere on Feb. 16, 2018.