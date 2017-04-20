'Black Panther' Release Date, News: First Footage Screened

A lucky few were recently treated to an exclusive screening of "Black Panther" footage. And based on some first reactions, it looks like Marvel has got a hit in their hands.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie'Black Panther' is set to bow in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

According to IGN, the screening took place Monday night at the Marvel Studios office in Burbank, California. The film has yet to completely go through post-production, though, so they were only shown dailies. Regardless, the clips were definitely enough to stir the excitement.

One scene featured Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa being crowned the ruler of Wakanda following his father's death in "Captain America: Civil War." This puts "Black Panther" close to "Civil War" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

T'Challa's personal female bodyguards, known as the Dora Milaje, were also featured. Danai Gurira's Okoye has a fun back-and-forth with Florence Kasumba's Ayo. The fighting skills of Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o, were also shown as she easy defeated gun-wielding men. The action sequence shot in South Korea also made it to the screening.

By now, it is already widely known that Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman are reprising their roles as Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross. Klaue was last seen in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," where he lost one of his hands. However, the footage saw Klaue with both hands intact. IGN does note, though, that one of Klaue's hands had a strange bracelet, which could mean that it is prosthetic or mechanical. Since it has not gone through post-production yet, it is possible that the editing will come later.

The film is not set to premiere until next year, although fans should get used to seeing T'Challa a lot. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the Black Panther will be a key role in the entire MCU, and the future will include more of the hero.

"Black Panther" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.