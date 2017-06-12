'Black Panther' Release Date, Plot News: Trailer Introduces Story of a King and His Duty to Protect Wakanda

Marvel Studios has just dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming film "Black Panther." The title's hero, T'Challa, is played by Chadwick Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." The film features the extraordinary and at the same time, a negligible country where Boseman carries out two roles.

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional picture for the film "Black Panther."

Lasting for a brief one minute and 53 seconds, the teaser trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther" showcases a high-profile cast including "Sherlock" actor Martin Freeman, "12 Years a Slave" actress Lupita Nyong'o, "Fantastic Four" actor Michael B. Jordan and "Rise of the Planet Apes" actor Andy Serkis.

The film revolves around the fictional Wakanda, which is portrayed as a third-world country that may not have any hope of recovering from its current status. However, it is actually covertly operating as the world's most technologically advanced nation due in part by the fact that a meteorite containing Vibranium crashed into it. Marvel fans would know that this is the same material that Captain America's shield is made of.

Boseman plays a dual role in Marvel's "Black Panther." On the one hand, he is T'Challa, Wakanda's king and on the other hand, he is Black Panther, the sole reason why the country remains to be unconquerable. Director Ryan Coogler shared a few things about "Black Panther" that makes the upcoming movie worth the wait.

"What makes Panther different from other Marvel superheroes is, he doesn't seem himself as a superhero. He sees himself as a politician," Coogler told Entertainment Weekly. "He wakes up thinking, 'How am I going to fulfill my duties as king of this place?'"

Considering the complications that such a role can implicate on the great nation, T'Challa has his work cut out for him as he faces off with Jordan's character, an exile named Erik Killmonger, who will plot to use the country's wealth for plunder.

"Black Panther" is set to land in theaters next year.