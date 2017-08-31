'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Confirms Involvement in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie 'Black Panther' premieres in February 2018.

A new actress has just been added to the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War."

This week, it was confirmed that 23-year-old actress Letitia Wright will play Shuri, the sister of the titular character in "Black Panther." She will also be involved in "Avengers: Infinity War," which will be released at a later date.

Shortly after reports about her being part of "Avengers: Infinity War" came out, the actress confirmed the news on her Twitter page, where she tweeted: "Blessings... super excited to be part of this."

"Black Panther" will hit theaters next year and will officially mark the start of Phase 3 of Marvel Studios' slate of movies in the pipeline. In the film, her character, Shuri, is Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther's sister who is a genius inventor aside from being a member of the Royal Family of Wakanda.

In the original "Black Panther" comics, Shuri was described as having the same powers as her brother T'Challa. At some point, she will also become the Black Panther. She is said to be as intelligent as Tony Stark, a great inventor of high-tech gadgets.

Previously, it was confirmed that some cast members of "Black Panther" would also be part of the third "Avengers" movie. Joining Wright as she leaps from the "Black Panther" to "Avengers: Infinity War" are Winston Duke, who will play M'Baku, and Martin Freeman, who will play Everett Ross.

"Avengers: Infinity War" features a star-studded cast as it brings together the biggest characters of all the recent entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including "Captain America," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Black Panther." The film will follow the mightiest Marvel superheroes as they band together to protect the universe from their biggest threat yet, Thanos.

Aside from "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," Wright is also set to appear in Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One," which will hit U.S. movie theaters on March 30, 2018.