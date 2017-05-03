Black Parents of Five Adopt Six White Siblings Who Didn't Want to Be Separated

Christopher and Christina Sanders live in the Cincinnati suburb forest park. They already have a big family with five brilliant kids of their own. But the black couple did the unthinkable when they doubled the size of their family by adopting six white siblings who didn't want to be separated.

The process was formalized when the Hamilton County Adoption Court approved the adoption last Thursday. The Sanderses had already taken in the four boys and two girls for the past two years. Teachers and officials of Winton Wood schools where the children attend packed the courtroom in support of the family.

Christina's mother testified at the hearing that her daughter wanted to take care of children since she was a young girl. "It's just part of her personality," she said. Christopher backed this up by saying: "[My] wife's been doing this way before this. Her heart is huge and it's starting to rub off on me."

Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler allowed the adopted children to speak. "I'm happy that I'm here because everything is wonderful," said Cayley, 12. "This is just what I wanted," the child added. The Job and Family Services didn't provide information about the kids' biological parents except that they were drug addicts.

"I would not know where I'd be right now if it wasn't for the Sanders," Caleb said. We were having a rough life before." Winkler asked him: "And you feel like you're in a safe place now?" The 13-year-old replied with a nod. Caitlin Sanders is happy to take in her newly adopted sister, Chloe, 9. "She's the sweetest sister ever and I love her so much," she said.

The couple agreed to keep whoever they can get among the children, which is why they were elated when the judge decided they can keep all six. It didn't also matter if the kids were not from their race. "We're all the same in God's eyes, so the color of anyone's skin has never had a bearing on any of this," Christopher said.

The couple now has 11 kids and plans to buy a 15-seater van so that the family can travel together instead of taking two vehicles. Christina's mother set up a GoFundMe account to raise $35,000 for the purpose. The campaign has solicited $12,823 as of press time.