'Black Rose Anthology' News: New Horror Anthology From The CW to Be Written and Directed by Women

Facebook/TheCW A promotional image for The CW television network.

Television network The CW is reportedly in the works of developing a new horror anthology series titled "Black Rose Anthology," which will be written and directed entirely by creative and talented women.

A first for the network, it will join the ranks of similar horror anthology series like the "American Horror Story" on FX and "Channel Zero" on Syfy, which follow the trend of showcasing various storylines in an anthology format.

As reported by Deadline, the one-hour series will be produced Flower Films, the film company of Nancy Juvonen and Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore, and will be and executive produced by Jill Blotevogel and Jamie Denenberg, as well as Kevin Abrams of CBS TV Studios and Alpine Labs.

The script, on the other hand, will be written by Blotevogel herself. It is said to explore the greatest, deepest fears of human beings from a female's perspective. It will tackle issues like paranoia, insanity, jealousy, guilt, repression, and much more.

The women behind The CW's "Black Rose Anthology" are looking to change the idea that breaking into the horror genre is something that they cannot do.

According to Screen Rant, it may have the same feel as the 2010 film "Black Swan" and some seasons of "American Horror Story," where actresses like Lady Gaga and Sarah Paulson were featured in lead roles. However, with females also writing and directing the series, it is likely to become even more relatable to women in general.

"Black Rose Anthology" would also not find it difficult to fit in since The CW is quite known for their female-centric programming, with shows like "Supergirl," "Jane the Virgin," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "The Vampire Diaries," and a new series premiering this fall titled "Dynasty."

There is no information yet regarding the release date of the new horror anthology series. Viewers are advised to wait for more updates on the show's developments.