'Black Sails' Season 4 Spoilers: Relationship of John Silver and Captain Flint To Be Focal Point of Upcoming Episodes

The fourth and final season of "Black Sails" will again continue to focus on the complex personalities known as John Silver (Luke Arnold) and Captain James Flint (Toby Stephens). More specifically, the season will shed more light on the nuanced relationship the two have.

Facebook courtesy of Black SailsSeason 4 of 'Black Sails' will show important John Silver has become to the members of the crew

Speaking recently to Paste Magazine, both Arnold and Stephens took some time to talk about how the at times strained relationship shared by their characters may finally reach its breaking point this season.

According to Stephens, the upcoming episodes will show how Silver and Flint will attempt to continue working together and also provide a kind of resolution for their relationship.

Stephens then pointed to how Silver and Flint can sometimes have differing views regarding some very important matters.

Silver may still be mainly focused on himself, but he has also grown to be protective of the others around him, keeping them in mind as he plots his moves. Flint is not quite as caring as Silver when it comes to other people and prefers to use fear as his own leadership tool. The two were not really good friends to begin with, so fans may be able to tell where this is all going.

Those differences are expected to finally bring about a change in their relationship and there may be "some point where it's going to break down," hints Stephens.

Aside from exploring Silver and Flint's relationship further, the fourth season of "Black Sails" will also show how the former's growing role will affect him.

Silver having close ties to many people will put "a lot more pressure and responsibility" on him than anything he has experienced before, according to Arnold.

Fans can learn more about how this will all turn out for Silver, Flint and the other pirates in "Black Sails" as the fourth and final season of the series continues on Starz. The show airs at 9 p.m. EST every Sunday.