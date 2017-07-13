'Black The Fall' Now Available; Game to Feature Experiences of Developers Who Lived in Communist Romania

Facebook/blackthefall "Black The Fall" is a puzzle-platformer where players are given the life of an old machinist to experience.

Popular for bringing best-selling game titles like "Final Fantasy" and " Dragon Quest" into the gaming world, Square Enix seeks to catch its fans' attention in a new video game developed by Sand Sailor Studio. Titled "Black The Fall," the newest game to be published by Square Enix features experiences that will let players understand what it is like to live a life in a communist state.

"The world [protagonist] Black lives in might be fictional, but the system trying to beat him down is as bleak and oppressive as it has been in many countries around the world," says Sand Sailor's creative director Cristian Diaconescu in a statement. "Romania only broke free of the shackles of the Soviet bloc less than 30 years ago, so for many people living in the country today the memories are still fresh. We decided to take those stories and illustrate just what it was like to live within a restrictive regime in a game."

The launch day trailer of "Black The Fall" features an ominous type of aesthetics wherein everything seems to be muted and dark, a sure representation and summary of what to expect from Square Enix's latest release. Given the fact that it was developed by people who actually lived and experienced where the game is set, there is a certain sense of dread and truth mixed together to form an alarmingly good video game.

"Black The Fall" is a puzzle-platformer where players are given the life of an old machinist to experience. It highlights the importance of manipulation, wits, and stealth in order to escape the communist state. Aside from solving puzzles, players will find themselves tasked to avoid anything that can detect their existence: cameras, guards, dogs, and more.

Considering the fact that Sand Sailor Studio spent a little over three years in developing this game, "Black The Fall" is a game to experience, especially for those looking for a true-to-life storyline.

"Black The Fall" is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.