BlackBerry KEYone Price at Amazon, Best Buy: Smartphone Sold-Out Following May 31 Release; Demand Remains High

BlackBerry's latest smartphone, the KEYone, is soldout at retail stores like Amazon and Best Buy. The latest Android smartphone was only unveiled in North America on Wednesday, May 31, but retailers are now scrambling to get their hands on stocks as demand remains high.

REUTERS/Albert GeaBlackBerry KEYone was unveiled in February and now stocks have sold out in retail stores.

In a series of post on Twitter, BlackBerry TLC president Steve Cistulli addressed concerns that some consumers were having difficulties purchasing the device. Cistulli acknowledged the stock shortage and promised coordination with its business partners.

2/ Demand has been extremely high & it's encouraging to see this level of excitement and momentum around our BlackBerry smartphone launch — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) May 31, 2017

4/ We're working closely with our retail partners, ensuring additional stock is available ASAP so they can fulfill customer orders — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) May 31, 2017

BlackBerry revealed the BlackBerry KEYone back in February and announced that pre-orders would begin on May 18. As the company prepared for the first shipment, Cistulli also acknowledged the market's enthusiasm for BlackBerry's latest smartphone.

"This is an extremely exciting and humbling moment as we introduce a new BlackBerry smartphone to customers here in the U.S. with the launch of our BlackBerry KEYone," he said in a press release. The device is also expected to arrive in store shelves in Australia in July.

The BlackBerry KEYOne, which is priced at $549.99, comes with the QWERTY keyboard. It's a classic feature well-loved among BlackBerry users. When the company released a smartphone that had the keyboard embedded on the touchscreen design in 2016, it reportedly didn't click with consumers.

The BlackBerry KEYOne has a 4.5-inch HD display screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor. It's considered a mid-range phone in terms of features and function but with the response it's getting from consumers, it looks like BlackBerry has another product smash.

Before the arrival of smartphones like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy, BlackBerry was the standard for mobile devices among users in the U.S. and Canada. Curious about the BlackBerry KEYOne? Watch an unboxing of the product in the video below.