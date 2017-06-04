BlackBerry KEYone Stock News: New BlackBerry Smartphone Sold Out Online

The new BlackBerry KEYone is selling like hotcakes in the United States. As of recent reports, the call for the new BlackBerry Android smartphone is so tremendously high that it has already sold out in online stores in the country. This will make it harder for TCL to keep it in stock.

REUTERS/Albert GeaBlackBerry KEYone was unveiled in February and now stocks have sold out in retail stores.

In a recent tweet by TCL president Steve Cistulli, he revealed how successful the launch of the new BlackBerry mobile phone has been, especially in North America.

"Today has been an extraordinary day for the launch of the @BBMobile #KEYone here in North America. Demand has been extremely high and it's encouraging to see this level of excitement and momentum around our BlackBerry smartphone launch," he posted.

According to Cistulli, many of their customers who want to purchase the unit are already having issues with stockouts. However, he assured them that they are in close coordination with their TCL and BlackBerry retail partners to ensure that they are able to keep up with the extremely high demand for the product.

Shortly after its launch, the CDMA and GSM versions of the new BlackBerry phone were already sold out in Amazon. Thus it is no wonder that the KEYone is currently labeled the "#1 Best Seller" in Amazon USA. GSM Arena also recently reported that the KEYone is likewise sold out from BlackBerry's website and can only be purchased in select Best Buy stores. The Android phone is also out of stock in Best Buy's official website.

Manufactured by TCL, the BlackBerry KEYone was first announced at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and boasts of its proprietary security software. Its other features include a 4.5-inch 1080p full HD display, and below it is where the BlackBerry's signature physical QWERTY keyboard is found.

One of the strengths of this new smartphone is its affordability. It comes with a price tag of only $549.99, relatively cheaper compared to its direct rivals in the market.