BLACKPINK Covers BIGBANG's 'Loser'

Instagram/blackpinkofficial BLACKPINK broke several records with their latest single "As If It's Your Last."

BLACKPINK has once again showcased their talent.

In the latest airing of the KBS Cool FM radio program "Lee Hongki's Kiss the Radio," the four-member group once again showed their versatility when they performed a cover of BIGBANG's "Loser." At first glance, the girls of BLACKPINK looked as if they were having cold feet about singing the song but when they finally began, everything went smooth like silk and they managed to own the song.

BLACKPINK also performed their newest single "As If It's Your Last" on the radio program. This won't be the first time that BLACKPINK has performed songs apart from their own as they have already done so in the past, with "Love Yourself" being the most recent of their song covers.

BLACKPINK appeared on the radio program to promote their newest single, which is currently taking over the charts. BLACKPINK released "As If It's Your Last" and to much success. It has topped numerous Korean and international charts. According to Soompi, the song dominated the iTunes Worldwide Singles Chart in 18 countries upon its initial release, breaking their previous record of 14. Furthermore, "As If It's Your Last" is currently leading Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart for two weeks now and is currently at number 45 on the Canadian Hot 100, breaking their previous record of number 92 for "Playing with Fire."

The YG group has also broken the YouTube record of fastest K-pop video to reach 40 million views. TWICE's "Knock Knock" had previously held the record with 11 days and four hours. BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" broke the record in a span of nine days and 15 hours.

The video also broke the 10 million, 20 million and 30 million record.

It looks like BLACKPINK is on a roll with their current single. They have just recently appeared and performed on "Inkigayo" where the group took home first place with "As If It's Your Last."