'Blade Runner 2049' Release Date, Latest News: New Teaser Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros. Pictures has recently released a new teaser trailer for the much-awaited movie sequel "Blade Runner 2049."

(Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. PicturesA screenshot from the official teaser trailer of the upcoming movie "Blade Runner 2049."

A mixture of both excitement and drama, the trailer shows more of lead actor Ryan Gosling in action, and features a striking and iconic silhouette which was released from the original marketing of the upcoming movie.

Harrison Ford, who is returning to the film sequel as Rick Deckard, is also shown, but the footage shown of him is almost the same shot used in the first trailer which was released in December 2016.

The quick teaser also introduced viewers to Robin Wright's still-unnamed character, saying, "There is an order to things. That's what we do here."

"Blade Runner 2049" is set thirty years after the events of the first film. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what remains of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a mission to track down Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who has gone missing for the past 30 years.

The upcoming movie also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, Edward James Olmos and Jared Leto.

A full-length trailer of the forthcoming film sequel will arrive on Monday, May 8, which will coincide with a live question and answer (Q&A) with Gosling, Ford and director Denis VIlleneuve. Two character posters featuring Gosling and Ford were also released ahead of the full trailer reveal.

In other news, cast member Bautista recently told ABS-CBN News that the hotly awaited sequel to the sci-fi cult movie "Blade Runner" is better than the original. The actor said:

"I think it's going to be — and this is hard to say because I know I'm going to get some grief for this — I think it's going to be better than the first film. And I'm saying that because I think the script is better, it's deeper. I think it's a better story, I think it's told in a better way, and I think it just answers a lot of questions. It's going to be great."

"Blade Runner 2049" is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 6.