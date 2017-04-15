'Blade Runner 2049' Release Date: Barkhad Abdi Shares His Ghastly Role in Film

Another Ridley Scott classic is returning this year with the sci-fi sequel "Blade Runner 2049," and the cast is getting bigger as it is star-studded. The latest actor to reveal what his participation brings to the table is Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, and it looks like it will be worth watching out for.

("Blade Runner 2049" official website)

The "Captain Philipps" star shares with Heat Vision what his role will be, and it is shaping up to be something in tune with the mood of the story. "He's a scientist and he's totally deformed," Abdi points out.

It can be recalled that the film is set in an apocalyptic, dystopian future where society, and even the Earth itself, is in deep chaos. As such, it won't be hard to imagine that such complications would seep into the very genetic makeup of humans, which could probably be one of the reasons for his character's deformity.

Abdi also shares that while living up to an iconic classic is pressure in itself, he considers it more as a blessing. "I do everything that I do to the full extent like it's the last one. I feel an obligation to [surpass] Captain Phillips — that's my goal," he explains.

His role is not the only new revelation for the upcoming sci-fi sequel. During CinemaCon 2017, Sony has dropped a short footage of the movie, where Jared Leto's character was seen. He is described as a manufacturer of replicants with a father-figure issue. The weirder part is that one scene where he is seen caressing a fluid-covered android, so the eccentricity is definitely all over the film.

The sequel follows the exploits of Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner, who tries to discover the root of all chaos that has happened. In this quest, he is plunged into finding Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who happened to be missing for 30 years.

"Blade Runner 2049" arrives in cinemas on Oct. 6, 2017.