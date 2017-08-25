'Blade Runner 2049' Release Date News: New Footage for Sci-Fi Film Revealed in Ad

The highly anticipated sequel to the hit 1982 neo-noir science fiction film, "Blade Runner 2049," is less than two months away. To get fans hyped about the premiere, Warner Bros. Pictures has released new footage that gives everyone a fresh look at what the film has in store.

Twitter/Blade Runner A promo image of "Blade Runner 2049."

As the title suggests, the film takes place 30 years after the events of the first film. The film stars Ryan Gosling as the new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who uncovers a long-buried secret that could potentially bring the already unstable society into total chaos.

The new TV footage offers hints as to what that secret is as well as the reason why K was forced to seek out Rick Deckard, the first blade runner who has been missing for the past three decades.

Harrison Ford will be reprising his role as Deckard in the film and will assist K in foiling the plans of the film's villain Niander Wallace, who is played by Jared Leto.

Wallace is a replicant manufacturer who, according to Lt. Joshi (Robin Wright), has control of "every gun in the city." Joshi's words to K seem to suggest that Wallace is planning a takeover using his replicants and it is up to K to stop him.

"Blade Runner 2049" is helmed by "Sicario" and "Arrival" director Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve's direction is expected to bring a visually astounding piece following the acclaim he received for the sci-fi drama "Arrival."

Villeneuve spoke about the level of expectation fans have for the film. As he put it, everybody is waiting for the movie with "with open arms — or with a baseball bat." Given the iconic status of the first film, the level of expectation for the sequel is probably warranted.

"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released on Oct. 6.