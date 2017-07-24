'Blade Runner 2049' Release Date, Trailer News: A New Replicant Hunter Comes on Oct. 6; New Teaser Released

Twitter/bladerunner A promo image of "Blade Runner 2049" as tweeted by the movie's official Twitter feed.

"Blade Runner 2049" follows the events of the first movie from the eyes of K, the new Blade Runner played by Ryan Gosling. "Blade Runner" fans will finally learn what dark secret the Replicant hunter discovers, and how all of it is linked to the erstwhile vanished Rick Deckard.

The "Blade Runner" franchise returns on Oct. 6, coming to theaters worldwide in a variety of cinema formats — 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D — according to NME. Originally set to premiere next year, Jan. 12, the schedule for the premiere of "Blade Runner 2049" has been moved up to late this year following schedule changes.

The newest trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" came out online on Monday, July 17, and it shines light into a few more details of the story of Officer K and his objective. Ryan Gosling as K is seen following the little that remains of the trail leading to Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), and when he does succeed to find him, a dangerous truth comes with the discovery.

Now on the run from mysterious assailants, the two set out to learn more about the mystery behind Replicants. Elsewhere, a sinister mastermind, Neander Wallace (Jared Leto), sends out his agents to search for the "key" to the future.

As part of a panel in the San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan Gosling shared some of the themes that led him to take on the role of Officer K. "It was hard to distinguish the villain from the hero," the actor said.

"There's a haunting ambiguity to it," Gosling added, as quoted by Deadline. He could be referring to the events that led Niander Wallace to attempt to make a line of docile Replicants — the Nexus 9 — in his misguided goal to improve things for humankind.

"Blade Runner 2049" is set in a desolate Los Angeles 30 years after the events of the first movie. Rising sea levels have forced some of the planet's remaining inhabitants to shelter behind the Sepulveda Pass Sea Wall, and the miserable populace lived off a small amount of manufactured food products available.

The video below is the latest trailer for "Blade Runner 2049," coming to theaters everywhere on October 6 this year.