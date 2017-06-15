Blade Stealth News: Razer Launches Professional-Looking, Gunmetal Version of Laptop

After having been criticized for looking like a toy for kids, Razer finally pulled itself together as it released the updated version of its Blade Stealth.

Facebook/RazerRazer has recently launched the 13.3-inch variant of the Blade Stealth.

Whether it was the Razer Blade Stealth or the Razer Blade Pro, Razer's Blade line of computers did not fall in the good graces of tech fans. With neon green accents, rainbow LED lights, and a giant glowing snake logo, it was easy for many to label the brand's Blade line as a toy computer.

Acknowledging where it fell short, Razer surprised gadget fans at the just-concluded E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) with the launch of its improved Blade Stealth, which, without question, looks a lot more professional than its original version.

It was revealed that the gunmetal version of the Razer Blade Stealth has eradicated the glowing Razer logo, which was one of the things complained about in the original version, and replaced it with a two-tone emblem instead. Razer also replaced the multicolor backlights with the usual white ones, making the new Blade Stealth more suitable for professional users, indeed.

Apart from improving the look of the original Blade Stealth, Razer also now offers the laptop in two variants based on screen configurations. While the device is still available in a full 4K 12.5-inch touchscreen display, Razer now also offers it in a 13.3-inch touchscreen display variant.

While the 13.3-inch variant is slightly heavier than the 12.5-inch variant (weighing 2.93 pounds compared to the 2.84 pounds of the latter), it has been learned that it is half an inch thinner and is said to come with longer battery life. However, it goes without saying that the 13.3-inch variant will carry a higher price tag: $1399 for 2.7GHz Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, roughly a $400 difference with the 12.5-inch model.

Meanwhile, Razer has said that the gunmetal version of the Blade Stealth is aimed at customers who want their computers to look more professional. With how the updated version of the device looks, there is no denying that Razer has delivered it right for the new Blade Stealth's target market.