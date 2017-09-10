Blake Griffin, Brynn Cameron News: Couple Called Off Engagement in July; Griffin Dating Kendall Jenner?

Reuters/USA Today Sports Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron have called off their engagement.

Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron have called off their engagement. Meanwhile, rumors have it that Griffin is dating reality star and model Kendall Jenner.

US Weekly confirmed with a source that the Los Angeles Clippers player and his fiancé broke their engagement last July. But even though the couple has split for a while now, Griffin and Cameron are continuing to co-parent their two kids.

"They ended things on good terms and they are still friends while raising their son and daughter," the source disclosed. Griffin and Cameron share a 4-year-old son, Ford, and a 12-month old daughter, Finley.

The last time the Griffin and Cameron were seen together was when they attended a dinner for the Los Angeles Clippers in July. Cameron was also present when Griffin signed a $172 million contract with his team.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Griffin is dating the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner.

According to E! News, Griffin and Jenner were recently spotted together out on what appeared to be a double date with the reality star's best friend, Hailey Baldwin, and American basketball professional, Chandler Parsons.

Griffin and Jenner were seen arriving together at Craig's in Los Angeles, where they were seated at a booth in the discreet end of the restaurant along with their companions.

A source revealed that their night out was "definitely more than just a friendly outing because the girls were seated close to their men."

After their time at Craig's, Griffin and Jenner were seen hopping in the backseat of a car where they cuddled. The two went next to the Nightingale Plaza and partied with a few friends.

When the party ended around 2 p.m., Griffin and Jenner were also confirmed leaving together.

However, Griffin and Jenner have yet to make a confirmation on their rumored relationship. But a source shared that Kendall is not ready to "settled down" anytime soon.