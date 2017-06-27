Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds News: Couple Promotes CPR Training to Help Save Lives

It is better to be safe than sorry. Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, are encouraging parents to become trained in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) that could help save their children's lives.

Reuters/Yves HermanRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2011.

On June 26, Monday, Reynolds shared a snapshot on Instagram after taking a CPR refresher course. In the caption, he revealed that he had taken a CPR class through Red Cross years ago and that his training there ended up helping him save his nephew's life.

His wife, Lively, shared a photo of herself during the CPR class on her own Instagram, too. The mother of two then encouraged parents to learn CPR because it can really help save a life. She said that there is an online tutorial where individuals can learn the steps for hands-only CPR.

"I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers," Lively wrote. "Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind," she added.

Indeed, Lively's real livelihood centers around one key unit — family. In a past interview with Marie Claire UK, the former "Gossip Girl" star discussed how she and her husband plan to raise their children away from the cameras.

Lively said that she and her husband chose a career with a matching side effect of having a personal life that is also public. She added that "Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had."

Currently, Lively is busy preparing for "The Husband's Secret," an upcoming film based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. Reynolds, on the other hand, has returned to his hometown, Vancouver, to film the much-awaited "Deadpool 2."