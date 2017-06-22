Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds News: Is 'The Shallows' Star Pregnant?

It looks like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are ready to expand their little family. The 29-year-old actress was recently photographed out and about in New York City, strategically placing her bag over her stomach.

Reuters/Yves HermanRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2011.

Despite the warmer weather in New York City, Lively was spotted wearing an oversized coat and a yellow bag seemingly covering her belly. Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that the former "Gossip Girl" star could be expecting her third child.

In early 2016, Lively opened up about her plans going forward with husband Reynolds. She also revealed their plans to have more babies in quick succession.

"I'm one of five kids; my husband's one of four," Blake said in a past interview with E! News, jokingly adding, "We're officially breeders. You can go on our website and we will give you some of our children."

Meanwhile, Lively is in negotiations to co-star in "A Simple Favor," an upcoming film to be helmed by "Ghostbusters" director Paul Samuel Feig. The story revolves around a single mother and blogger, Stephanie (Lively), whose best friend (Anna Kendrick) suddenly vanishes without a trace.

"A Simple Favor" was originally nabbed by Fox 2000 in 2016, as part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins. Feig will direct from a script by Jessica Sharzer ("Nerve" and "American Horror Story"). Production is set to begin in August in Toronto, Canada.

In addition, Lively has signed on to star in and executive produce "The Husband's Secret." In the film, she will play a chronic perfectionist, Cecilia Fitzpatrick, who accidentally discovers a secret that her husband has been keeping from her for years. This leads her to realize that her life is built on a foundation of lies and murder.

"Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman," CBS Films President Terry Press said in a statement, adding, "Blake Lively's unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty's creation."