Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Dating News: Shelton Understands People's Fascination Over His Relationship With Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship continues to go strong, despite the immense attention their burgeoning love affair has brought upon them.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A photo of Blake Shelton playing air guitar as he performs "I Came Here to Forget."

However, while Shelton understands people's fascination with his relationship with Stefani, he also wishes the hype and interest would calm down.

The country crooner sat down with his fellow "The Voice" coaches, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and his girlfriend, Stefani, for an appearance on the "Today" show on Sunday, April 23. During the show, Shelton candidly discussed his unlikely yet growing-strong romance with the "Hollaback Girl" singer, E! News reported.

Carson Daly asked Shelton if the craziness surrounding his relationship has subsided at all, which the latter responded with, "God, I hope so."

Shelton revealed that the fans' interest over their relationship has yet to mellow out. He also mentioned that they have learned as a couple to not pay attention to it anymore, and have grown numb to it. However, what continues to stun the country singer are the headlines that are continuously being fabricated regarding his romance with Stefani.

"Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins," Shelton explained.

"Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!" he added.

Many fans of Stefani are aware that she has been vegan for years.

Nevertheless, as baffled as the happy couple is over the crazy headlines that have been surfacing about their relationship, Shelton admitted that he could see where the people are coming from.

"In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," said Shelton. "I don't blame 'em."

At the start of this season's "The Voice," Stefani confessed to ET that she was "nervous" about returning to the show and working alongside Shelton.

"I was like, 'This is going to be weird!'" she said. "But, you know, the show is so real. All it is is us just being there and being us. So, it's been really fun."