Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani News: Couple Met Fans During Date at Country Thunder 2017

Blake Shelton still had time to take Gwen Stefani out for a date despite being the headliner to the Country Thunder Music Festival in Alberta, Canada over the weekend. While going out, the couple met some fans and engaged in some public displays of affection.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform "Go Ahead And Break My Heart" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016.

Shelton and Stefani visited Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Aug. 19, just a day before the country singer headlined Country Thunder 2017. Fans were quick to notice the two lovebirds and took the opportunity to take some selfies with the music superstars.

They weren't there to have some fun though, as Shelton was also opening an entertainment venue in the town. Named Ol' Red after his song, the bar and restaurant is expected to open next month and will be an extension of the larger Ole Red that is being built in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Tishomingo is certainly not Paris or Lake Como, with these two, anywhere is a romantic getaway. Shelton and Stefani seem so in love with one another that it doesn't matter where the location is, as long as they're together it officially counts a date.

Shelton seems to think so. He was smiling ear to ear and had time to get some PDA before heading out to Country Thunder in Alberta. Along with Brad Paisley and Thomas Rhett, the country singer and songwriter made the three-day music festival a worthwhile experience for the 18,000 fans that made their way to Prairie Winds Park.

It has been rumored that Shelton and Stefani are already contemplating having a child after speculation that the 47-year-old singer was pregnant circulated in the past few days. While the two are reportedly not actively trying to conceive, they are also not taking any precaution against pregnancy.

Hopefully, Shelton rushes home from Canada to spend some time with Stefani, who is reportedly working with a Chinese herbalist to increase her fertility.