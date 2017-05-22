Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani News: Breakup Rumors Proven False After Couple Kissed During 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Blake Shelton showed the world how much he values his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, after willing the Top Country Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Instagram/gwenstefaniMusic power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani prove breakup rumors as false.

During the star-studded event on Sunday, May 21, the 40-year-old country superstar kissed Stefani before he accepted his award at the T-Mobile Arena. He also claimed that he already felt lucky during that time because of the presence of his lady love.

"That's pretty cool! I had a good feeling," Shelton said in his acceptance speech. "I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so had a good feeling about it!"

On the other hand, Stefani also publicly declared how proud she is of her boyfriend and "The Voice" co-star by posting their photo on her Instagram account just minutes after the former won the award.

Shelton also showed his support to Stefani later that night when the former No Doubt lead singer and fashion designer went on stage to present this year's Icon award to Cher. As Stefani walked toward the stage, the 40-year-old singer led the crowd to give her a standing ovation.

This proves that the rumored split between the couple, which was reported on the cover of In Touch magazine, is false since they are obviously still very much in love with each other.

The couple first announced their relationship in November 2016, just months after Stefani finalized her divorce with Bush frontman and father of her three sons Gavin Rossdale in April 2016. Shelton, on the other hand, also just got out of his marriage with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert after their four-year marriage.

Both Stefani and Sheldon are currently working on "The Voice" season 12 on NBC, where the Top 4 will be competing for the highly coveted award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 23.