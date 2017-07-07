Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani News: Couple Goes on a Fishing Trip with Stefani's Sons

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Country music idol Blake Shelton and No Doubt vocalist Gwen Stefani going strong

On Sunday, the pop singer and fashion designer brought her sons, 11-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, on a sunrise cruise with her country music superstar beau and shared their moments on Snapchat. One of her posts reportedly shows that her son was able to catch a fish while Shelton's voice can be heard in the background shouting "catch that sucker!"

Stefani also showed her boys goofing around the boat, while she lounges on the sideline. There was also a photo that she shared on Instagram where Shelton is pretending to take a big bite out of her youngest son's toy while she looks at the camera.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Before their fishing trip, Stefani and her boys were reportedly spotted dancing and having a good time backstage while watching Shelton's show at the Country Thunder held in Craven, Canada.

In an interview with Extra back in April, Stefani revealed how much her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale love Shelton. "They're just into him ...who isn't?" she stated.

While the couple seems to be very much into each other, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that it may still take a while before they decide to tie the knot.

"When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting," the source stated. "One of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever."

The couple has been together since November 2015, shortly after Stefani's marriage with Rossdale ended and after Shelton's divorce with his fellow country music superstar Miranda Lambert was finalized.