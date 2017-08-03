Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani News: Is Blake Considering to Honor Gwen with a Tattoo?

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts The musical couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share a kiss.

Blake Shelton knows that he hit the jackpot when he started dating Gwen Stefani.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, a source reportedly close to the couple claims that the country music superstar believes that the singer-fashion designer is one of a kind. He even compared her to a mythical creature.

"Blake [Shelton] jokes with Gwen [Stefani] that she is so hot, and so down to Earth that she is like the unicorn of girlfriends... women like her shouldn't exist in the real world," the source stated. "Blake knows too that if you find yourself lucky enough to be dating someone like Gwen, you marry her. Gwen is marriage material for sure."

Another source also told the online publication that Shelton is considering to cover his existing arm tattoo with a new one that will pay tribute to Stefani.

According to the insider, "Her initials are the most obvious way but he's trying to think outside the box and get something more meaningful than that, he's extremely romantic."

If Shelton is considering to put a permanent mark on his body for his girlfriend, it could mean that he is also thinking about proposing to her as well.

The relationship between the two music superstars began in 2015 when they worked together as coaches on NBC's "The Voice." Shelton just ended his relationship with fellow country musician Miranda Lambert during that time, while Stefani's divorce with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale was also just finalized at the same time.

Stefani and Rossdale share three sons namely Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reveals that Stefani is currently working on a Christmas album scheduled to drop in time for this year's holidays.

The report claims that the No Doubt vocalist wrote several songs for her upcoming Christmas album, including the one that she wrote with Shelton titled "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

More details about Stefani's new Christmas record are expected to be revealed in the coming days.